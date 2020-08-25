Virginia 'Ginny' Mutka

Ginny was adamant about instilling three things in her children: the importance of faith, family and education. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Parish in Valparaiso where she volunteered for many years in the school library. Ginny was relentless in making sure her children stayed connected with their larger family by maintaining a consistent routine of family dinners during the week and weekend visits with extended family throughout their childhood that provided many wonderful memories. She was fierce in demanding that all of her children earn a college degree and she and John worked tirelessly to provide the support necessary to make sure this happened. When they completed advanced degrees, she realized she was now the only one in the family who did not have a four-year degree and she was determined to make sure she "walked her talk." So, in her mid-50s, she returned to school (while still working full time) to earn a Bachelor's in Health Arts from St. Francis College. She graduated with highest distinction, which was a tremendous point of pride for her.