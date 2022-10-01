June 3, 1924 - Sep. 29, 2022

AIKEN — On Thursday, September 29, 2002, Virginia Glen Ervin Wade, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 98.

Virginia was born on June 3, 1924 in Hammond, IN to the late David and Crystal (Gilson) Ervin.

She met Thomas Marion Wade and they wed in June of 1944 while Tom was on leave during World War II. She briefly worked as a secretary at Edward Valve and NIPSCO in the early years of their married life and then stayed home to raise their three children: Tom, Alan, and Debbie. Virginia and husband Tom eventually left Indiana to move to South Carolina to be closer to their daughter and to allow Tom the opportunity to golf year-round.

Virginia was a very loving and caring person. She devoted much of her time to volunteering. She helped at ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving), assisted in the church library, and taught Sunday School. Virginia also learned to crochet to provide blankets for the Red Cross. Due to her profound hearing loss due to Meniere's Disease, Virginia read quite a lot and was very knowledgeable about the bible. She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church and the Lydia Sunday School class. Virginia was diagnosed and underwent major surgery for breast cancer at the age of 94 which ultimately intensified her dementia, causing her quality of life to drastically diminish. In spite of dementia, however, she maintained a sweet smile and disposition and was often called "grandma" by the aides in the Orchard Memory Care Unit of Benton House in Aiken.

Virginia was preceded in death by her sister Violet Ervin Henderson (John); sister Dorothy Erin, and her husband Tom. She is survived by her three children: Thomas David Wade (Pam), Alan Dale Wade (Sue), Deborah Lynn Wade Bruce (Mike); her six grandchildren: Jason Wade (Krissy), Jeff Wade (Stephanie), Mark Wade (Stephanie), Chris Wade (Madison), Natalie Bruce Carlisle (Patrick), Alanna Wade; and ten great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Millbrook Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Shellhouse Funeral Home, 924 Hayne Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Hearing Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801