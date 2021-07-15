Virginia Horvath (nee Ciochina)

MUNSTER/FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND — Virginia Horvath, of Munster, formerly of Highland, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Virginia is survived by: her son, Jeff (Myrna) Horvath; daughter, Beverly Smith of Highland; grandchildren: Garrett Smith and Arica Mills; great-grandchildren: Zayne, Ryder, and Sophie Smith and Evan and Ella Mills; sister, Sylvia (Louis) Olah; numerous nieces and nephews; and special thanks to caregiver and friend, Angie Budas for her years of care, friendship, and love.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Horvath; son, Gary Horvath; great granddaughter, Sara Smith; sister, Tillie (Robert) LaCourse; and brother, Andrew (Lois) Ciochina.

Virginia completed her three-year nursing program out of St. Catherine's School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse. She spent much of her career working between many of the local hospitals. She retired from the NWI Special Education Cooperative, working as a school nurse. She had a passion for Ballroom dancing, spending much of her free time dancing. Virginia was an excellent wife, mother, nurse and dancer. She will be greatly missed.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Service will be held at 12:00 PM with Jeff Horvath officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to William J. Riley Residence of The Hospice of the Calumet Area.