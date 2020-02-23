SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Virginia J. "Ginny" Kotynski, 94, the mother of nine and a deeply committed Christian, died February 10, 2020 of natural causes in a North Aurora, IL nursing home. She was raised in North Hammond, reared her family in Hessville, and retired to South Holland.

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation will be at 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH CHAPEL, 649 E. 162nd St., South Holland, IL, and 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Spirit of God Church, 16350 State St., South Holland, with the funeral following at the church 10:00 a.m., and burial at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN.