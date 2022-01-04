LANSING, IL - Virginia J. Powell, nee Tatgenhorst, age 95, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Loving wife of the late Meryl A. Powell. Devoted mother of Barbara (Austin) Estes, and Virginia L. "Ginny" Powell. Proud grandmother of Michael (Sheri) Bronecke, and the late Jeffrey Bronecke; great-grandmother of seven; great-great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of the late Irma (late Joseph) Cascio, June (late Eugene) Miller, and Ralph (late Geri) Tatgenhorst. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Louisa Tatgenhorst.

Visitation Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the South Suburban or Northwest Indiana Humane Society, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH.com.