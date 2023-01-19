HAMMOND, IN - Virginia J. Rybarczyk (nee Ciastko), age 96 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Munster Med Inn.

She is survived by two sons Thomas (Dawn) Rybarczyk and Ronald (Nikki) Rybarczyk; four grandchildren: Joseph, Carter, Maria and Molly; and various nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert Rybarczyk, parents Chester Ciastko and Mary (nee Wasik) Ciastko; sisters: Dorothy (late Pete) Cyganowicz, Harriet (late Paul "Maggie") Magurany, Adele (late Ervin) Wiening and brothers Alexander (late Lucille) Ciastko and Eugene (late Ramona "Bunny") Ciastko.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at ACEVEZA FUNERAL HOME (formerly Anthony & Dziadowicz) from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Virginia previously worked at Porter's Cleaners, Howard Johnson's Restaurant, Condes Catering and Purdue University Calumet. Also served as Meals on Wheels volunteer, Cub Scout Den Mother, Calumet City Historical Society member, member of St. Casimir: Rosary Sodality, Our Lady of Fatima Society, and Seniors Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Fr. Blaney's Share Foundation (sharefoundation.org) would be appreciated.

For more information visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.