AuG 24, 1941 - Aug. 4, 2022

MUNSTER - Virginia (Jean) Bados (nee Lareau) of Munster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born on August 24, 1941, to Delphine (Regnier) and Logan Lareau in Hammond. Although her legal name was Virginia, family and friends called her Jeannie/Jean.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Ronald Bados; her daughters: Michelle (Patrick) Nailos of Canton, MI, and Melissa B. Gay of Munster; her grandchildren: Katherine Nailos of Canton, Conor Nailos of Austin, TX, and Hunter Gay of New York City; and numerous nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew her as Aunt Jeannie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Junella Legg, Albert Lareau and Shirley Hellickson.

Jean attended St. Joseph Church and School in Hammond, graduated from Bishop Noll High School class of 1959, and attended East Chicago Business College. She was employed by Blums-Vogue in Chicago, Inland Steel and Tri-Electronics - both in Hammond. She retired in 2002, from Tri-E after 21 years. She was a volunteer and officer in the St. Margaret Hospital Guild as well as a member of their Junior Association. She also served her community as a Munster Jayette. While her daughters were students at St. Thomas More School, she was Home & School chairperson as well as an assistant Girl Scout leader. In later years, she joined the STM funeral choir and the Environment & Art Ministry which was responsible for decorating for the church holidays. She was a member of E&A for over 26 years—serving as ministry chair for ten. She was also a member of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem for nine years.

And while she was not a professional baker, family and friends know that she would always show up to any gathering with a platter of fresh baked goodies. Jean and Ron were blessed to take pilgrimages to Germany, the Holy Land and Italy. They visited Japan, Hawaii and the Caribbean islands many times. In addition to baking, she enjoyed gardening, crafting and reading Kindle books on her iPad.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, and on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Private Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to the SHARE Foundation in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net