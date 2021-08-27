Virginia K. Spisak

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Virginia K. Spisak, age 88, of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She enjoyed working at Merrillville Florist and the Tea Room for many years. Virginia was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; son Michael; parents Josephine and Michael Olejniczak; sister Dolores; brother Edward. Virginia is survived by her sister Mary Ann of Texas; many loving nieces, nephews and good friends.

Visitation for Virginia will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.