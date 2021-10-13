Virginia L. Thomas
June 24, 1931 — Oct. 9, 2021
LaPORTE, IN — Virginia L. Thomas, age 90, of LaPorte, formerly of Portage and Knox, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Virginia was born June 24, 1931 in San Pierre, Indiana to Walter Poston and Diana Thompson Poston, both deceased. She had a long career in government in and around Portage having been elected the very first Portage City Clerk, an office that she held from 1968-1976, she ran for Mayor of Portage, winning the primary election, held the office of Portage Township Trustee from 1979-1982, Secretary of the Sanitary Board from 1982-1988, and had been a licensed realtor and sold real estate for Century 21 from 1977-1980. She never slowed down in retirement having bought and renovated several homes. On August 24, 1953 she married Roy E. Thomas, he preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.
She is survived by her daughters: Catherine Carlson (Dwight) of Goodyear, AZ and Marilynn Chavez (Mel) of Portage; a sister, Loretta Poston of LaPorte, a brother, Daniel Poston (Sheryl) of Rotanda West, FL, and a granddaughter, Jade Navarre (Stephen) of Westville, and two great grandsons: Noah and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by a sister, Maddeline Coleman; brothers: Milton Poston, Oscar Poston, Russell Poston and Warren Poston; and a granddaughter, Amber.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT), with visiting one hour prior to services, at Door Village United Methodist Church, 3502 W. Joliet Rd., Laporte, IN 46350. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Door Village United Methodist Church.