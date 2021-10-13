LaPORTE, IN — Virginia L. Thomas, age 90, of LaPorte, formerly of Portage and Knox, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Virginia was born June 24, 1931 in San Pierre, Indiana to Walter Poston and Diana Thompson Poston, both deceased. She had a long career in government in and around Portage having been elected the very first Portage City Clerk, an office that she held from 1968-1976, she ran for Mayor of Portage, winning the primary election, held the office of Portage Township Trustee from 1979-1982, Secretary of the Sanitary Board from 1982-1988, and had been a licensed realtor and sold real estate for Century 21 from 1977-1980. She never slowed down in retirement having bought and renovated several homes. On August 24, 1953 she married Roy E. Thomas, he preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.