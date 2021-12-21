July 6, 1942 - Dec. 16, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Virginia Lou Moffitt (nee Parshall), age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Virginia is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Dawn) Moffitt; grandchildren: Dylan and Jared Moffitt; brother, Darryl Parshall; sisters-in-law: Sue, Katy, and Dawn; and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Moffitt; parents: Elmer and Laura Parshall; and brothers: Vincent Parshall, Theodore (Pam) Parshall.
Virginia worked for 37 years as a schoolteacher at Bailey Middle School in Gary, IN. She taught English and Spanish. Virginia was a graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1960. She went on to get her BA from Purdue University and her MA from Valparaiso University. Virginia was a member of the Indiana Ski Council. Virginia and her husband, Larry, were avid snow skiers and long time members of the Duneland Ski Club. She enjoyed ski racing, club racing, and skied most major resorts in North America. Virginia loved the Northwest Indiana Symphony Concerts, attending athletic events, and band concerts of her grandchildren. She was a big fan of Chicago and Purdue University sport teams.
Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATON & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.