Virginia Lou Moffitt (nee Parshall)

Virginia worked for 37 years as a schoolteacher at Bailey Middle School in Gary, IN. She taught English and Spanish. Virginia was a graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1960. She went on to get her BA from Purdue University and her MA from Valparaiso University. Virginia was a member of the Indiana Ski Council. Virginia and her husband, Larry, were avid snow skiers and long time members of the Duneland Ski Club. She enjoyed ski racing, club racing, and skied most major resorts in North America. Virginia loved the Northwest Indiana Symphony Concerts, attending athletic events, and band concerts of her grandchildren. She was a big fan of Chicago and Purdue University sport teams.