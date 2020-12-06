Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmot)

PORTAGE, IN - Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmoth), age 93, of Portage, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters. Virginia was born in Hobart on August 28, 1927 to the late William and Ida Willmoth. She grew up in Hobart, where she worked at Dyche Drug Co. and also held the title of Miss Hobart in 1947. Virginia enjoyed being a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club and the Lake County Gardening Club. She was fearlessly independent and selfless. She will be remembered as the epitome of a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.