DYER, IN - Virginia M. Luketich, age 92, of Dyer, IN passed away on March 9, 2023. She is survived by her loving sons: Richard (Thomas Bidwell) Luketich, Raymond (Nancy) Luketich, and Randall (Dina) Luketich; grandchildren: Christy (Rob), Sarah (Kelly), Renee (Greg), Rachel (Jason), Ian (Ginger), and Randall Jr. (Tamara); 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: John, sisters: Nellie, Olive, and Alma; niece, Betty; and her parents: John and Emma Hiestand.

Virginia was a member of the Dyer United Methodist Church, the Midwest crossroads Emmaus Community, and the Cuna Management School Alumni Association. She worked at the St. Margaret Hospital, the Federal Credit Union, and finally retired from GESB Sheetmetal Workers F.C.U.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday March 21, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a service at 6:30 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com