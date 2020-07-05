× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Mae (Brakley) Anserello was born to Loren and Amanda Brakley, in Danville, IL. Marrying Carl Anserello on January 20, 1947, they remained happily wed for 57 years, until his death in 2004.

Retiring in 1993, Virginia was Head Cook at Black Oak School, Gary, IN. She spent retirement enjoying her family and many friends to the fullest. Sharing love and laughter with all. She enjoyed spending time with her children and playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took her role as mother and grandmother especially seriously. Her integrity, strength, character high moral values, tremendous sense of humor and love made her a role model for the entire family. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards [very competitively], bingo, bunco, reading, bowling, going to the beach, gardening, participating in Silver Sneakers, and church. [ya%]