PORTAGE, IN - Virginia May Hunter, age 89, of Portage, formerly of South Side of Chicago, passed away on October 13, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hunter; son, Ronald Chase; siblings: Richard Shipley, June Shipley and Glen Shipley.

Virginia is survived by her sons: Steve (Glenda) Chase and Thomas Chase; grandchildren: Jason (Currey) Chase, Jeremy (Sarah) Chase, Jeff (Patricia) Chase, Brandon Chase, and Dana Chase; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Virginia enjoyed traveling with her late husband Ronald, she loved reading (mostly biographies), knitting, taking senior trips to the local theater and plays, going to the casino and especially loved her precious family and just cherished her time spent with all of them.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (370 N. County Line Rd. Hobart IN 46342) Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Interment at cedar Park Cemetery (12540 S. Halsted St, Calumet Park IL 60827) for further information please call 219-940-3791.