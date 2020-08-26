 Skip to main content
Virginia Oliver

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MOTHER VIRGINIA OLIVER On Her 2nd Anniversary In Heaven.

Mom, As another year goes by, words cannot express my love and desire to see and be with you. I miss you tremendously. You are yet a light in my life... for eternity! Your light shines bright in my life, my home, and every reminder of you.Thank you! And thank God for giving you to me as a mother. Thank God for your life and the life that you gave to our community, our church, and to the world. You are loved and missed.

Your daughter, Sheryl

