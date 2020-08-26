Virginia Oliver

Mom, As another year goes by, words cannot express my love and desire to see and be with you. I miss you tremendously. You are yet a light in my life... for eternity! Your light shines bright in my life, my home, and every reminder of you.Thank you! And thank God for giving you to me as a mother. Thank God for your life and the life that you gave to our community, our church, and to the world. You are loved and missed.