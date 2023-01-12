March 6, 1935—Jan. 8, 2023

HIRAH, GA—Virginia Patricia “Betty” Schassburger (nee Draus), passed away January 8, 2023 peacefully at her daughter’s home in Hahira, GA. Born March 6, 1935 in Chicago to Andrew and Anna (nee Opyt) Draus.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Schassburger. Dear mother of Linda Carlson, Michael (Patti), Carl (Robin), David (Carolina) and Karyn (Keith) Raulerson. Loving grandmother of Annamarie (Marcus) Glenn, Adam (Jessie) and Philip (Jessica) Carlson, Michael (Jamie) Jr., Tricia (Daniel) Caporale, James (Keryn), Kyle, Kayla, Karson, Amanda, Ashley, Petra Ibarra, Isabella, Sierra, Lauren (Matt) Bethel, Megan (Austin) Hoover and Kaitlyn Raulerson. Great Grandmother of 26 and Great Great Grandmother of one. Sister of the late Richard (the late Mary Jane) Draus, the late Bernard (Diane and the late Jewel) Draus, and the late Thomas (the late Jeannette) Draus.

Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graduated from St Salomea Grade School, class of 1948 from St Louis Academy, class of 1952 The Chicago Academy of Arts. After working for a year at the Lakeside Press in Chicago as a secretary, Upon Graduation, she became employed with Phil Bregston Associates as a costume designer. One of her many hobbies was traveling, and for one summer, Virginia and four of her friends toured Europe for three months. Upon her return home, she returned to the Lakeside Press where she met her husband.

While raising their family in South Holland for nearly 45 years and of late residing in Lansing IL, Virginia also worked two years at Mendall High School in Chicago, and 20 years at South Suburban College in South Holland. She belonged to many clubs throughout the years, including St Jude’s Women’s Club, South Holland Garden Club, the Hummel Club.

Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Monday, Jan. 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:45 a.m. Mass 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Church, 880 E. 154th St., South Holland, IL 60430. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnels to Towers or Congregation of Notre Dame, Blessed Sacrament Province, Development Office, 30 Highfield Rd., Wilton Ct. 06897-3802. www-tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.