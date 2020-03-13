Virginia "Pinkie" Watkins (nee Hoffman)

HEBRON, IN - Virginia "Pinkie" Watkins (nee Hoffman), age 97, of Hebron, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNRAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. For Service information please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

