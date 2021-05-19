Virginia R. Eschenbach

Oct. 13, 1927 — May 16, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Virginia R. Eschenbach, nee Schuchman, 93, formerly of Whiting and Dyer, passed away on May 16, 2021, at home in Munster, Indiana. Virginia was born on October 13, 1927, in Chicago, IL, to mother, Rose Ann (nee Weiland) and father, Andrew Henry Schuchman. She married her husband of 62 years, Robert Leo Eschenbach, on September 10, 1947.

Virginia was pre-deceased by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rose Beach, age 99. She is also survived by her daughter, Elisabeth Andrea Cosby; her husband, Terry Alan, and their children, Colleen Erin Cosby Abston (Rodney Jensen) and Cary Andrew (Tiffany) Cosby; along with six great-grandchildren: Victoria Elisabeth and Taylor Erin Abston, Gianna Faustina, Sebastian Santino, Charlotte Olivia and Gracie Jay Cosby. Also surviving is her older daughter, Theresa Roller Dederer (Wilhelmina Gunther); grandchildren: Rebeccah Catherine (Daren) Rich, Erika Elise (Chris) Raymond, Robert Max Michael (Megan) Roller and Jacqueline Rose and Halley Rose Gunther; and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Elise and Landon Joseph Raymond, Daren Christopher Rich II and Jordan Elizabeth and Alexa Madison Roller.