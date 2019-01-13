HAMMOND, IN - Virginia Rakos, 97, of Hessville, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Surviving are daughter, Virginia Cushler of San Angelo, TX; son, William (Jeannine) and grandsons Chad and Scott Rakos of Enumclaw, WA; nephew Kris Toncheff of Tucson, AZ; two nieces: Germaine Jenkins of Sahuarita, AZ and Sue Bates of Hammond, IN.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters Marie Kovach and Sophia Toncheff; brother, Alex Prokopcio; parents, Mary Carlson and Michael Prokopcio; nephews: Leonard Bissa and Gordon Toncheff; and niece Carla Kovach.
Virginia was born to Michael and Mary Prokopcio on August 21, 1921. She was a graduate of Hammond High School. She met the love of her life, musician Bill Rakos, and married June 7, 1941.
Virginia retired as secretary at Inland Steel's Industrial Engineering Department in 1981. One of her greatest accomplishments was learning how to drive at age 76 when Bill passed. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where a funeral mass will be held in the spring followed by inurnment in St. John Cemetery, Hammond.
For additional information friends may contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME (219) 844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.