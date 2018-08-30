EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mother Virginia Rhunetta (Bradford) Oliver, a long-time East Chicago resident, passed away quietly, with loving family members surrounding her, on Sunday morning, August 26, 2018, at the Riley Home in Munster, IN at the age of 102. Mother Oliver was born on August 31, 1915 in Lumberton, MS to Annie Lee and John Bradford. She was the middle child and only daughter among three siblings. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Arbria Bradford and Johnnie E. Bradford, as well as her parents.
Virginia Oliver received her early childhood education at the Lamar County Training School in Lumberton, MS and completed high school in Meridian, MS. While in school, she participated in athletics and was a great acrobat. She furthered her education at the Normal School for Teachers and later taught 3rd grade math, including algebra and geometry.
She was married to the late Robert Oliver, Jr. in 1946, and the marriage lasted for over 50 years. They moved to East Chicago in 1953, where she resided until her death. They were parents of two children, Robert Larry and Sheryl Ann Oliver. She was very gifted and creative and served her family and community as a great wife and mother, good cook and homemaker, teacher, seamstress, and beautician. She was a founding charter member of the Greater First Baptist Church, East Chicago, IN where she served as financial secretary, a deaconess, mission president and gospel chorus member. She had a passionate love for God and her church and remained faithful until her health failed.
She leaves to mourn her passing a loving and devoted daughter Sheryl Ann Oliver, loving and devoted son, Robert Larry Oliver; cousin and beloved as a daughter, Olliestene Lofton; godson, Emmett Karl Mosley; granddaughters, Onnikah Randolph and Takeedra Oliver; great grandsons, Arlington Randolph and Keaton Oliver; great granddaughter Anthym Honor-Reese Oliver; sister-in-law, Martha Grace Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at ll:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago, IN. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, August 31, 2018 at Greater First Baptist Church, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Oliver family during their time of loss.