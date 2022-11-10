Feb. 10, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2022

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Virginia Stincic, 83 of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Virginia was born February 10, 1939, to Walter and Anna (nee Wanat) Slazyk. She graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1957. She attended and graduated from Calumet College and Purdue Calumet. In 1960, she married Albert "Al" Stincic, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children; Lisa Stincic-Perez, Cynthia Stincic, Pam (Felipe) Stincic-Trevino, Brian (Dale Mrozek) Stincic and Sylvia (Marc) Stincic-Ferry; grandchildren: Christopher, Julia, Nicholas, Serena, Joshua, Aidan, Savannah and Skylar; close family friends who she always considered family: Denise (Doug) Barnes and their children: Morgan and Edward Barnes; Emma (Charlie) Brady and their children: Charlie and Marley Brady; brother, Larry (Shirley) Slazyk; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Slazyk; brother, Walter Slazyk.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, and on Saturday, from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private.

Virginia was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl Troop leader. She worked for the Whiting School System and as an accountant and bookkeeper until she opened her own day care "Kiddy Kollege" which she operated until 1997. She was instrumental in starting girls' sports in Whiting Schools and girls' summer softball program in Whiting. Virginia was an Avid Pinochle player and animal lover.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local animal adoption program in her memory would be appreciated.