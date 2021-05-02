MUNSTER, IN - Virginia T. Piszczek (nee Karabin) age 84, late of Munster, IN and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin E. Piszczek. Loving mother of Carol (Randy) Peterson, Linda (Leo) Zaborowski and David (Debbie) Piszczek. Proud grandmother of Amanda (Jack) Blount, Emily Peterson and Samantha Zaborowski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished companion of the late Braulio Crespo. Preceded in death by children: Martin, Jr. and Robbie; parents: Peter and Caroline Karabin; and brother: Pete (Annie) Karabin.

Virginia was one of the founding members of the Hegewisch Babe Ruth League. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing pinochle. Virginia will be missed by her canine companion, Buster.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be sent to St. Jude: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 800.822.6344.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com