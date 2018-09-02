MUNSTER, IN - Virginia H. Ulanowski, age 89 (one month shy of 90), of Munster, passed away August 29, 2018 at Hartsfield Village surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Virginia was born in Chicago to William and Celia Bender on September 28, 1928.
She is survived by her daughter: Donna Jean Kiesling; grandchildren: David, Nicholas and Abigail Kiesling; sister: Marie (Dolly) Dabrowiak (late Raymond); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Edward Kubiak and Eugene Ulanowski; sister: Audrey (late Raymond) Sowa; and brother- and sister-in-law Robert and Eleanor Ulanowski.
Virginia was a parishioner at St. Thomas More Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Marquette Golden Eagles. She was the best mom and grandma anyone could hope for and was a fixture at every baseball, basketball and soccer game that her grandchildren played, despite suffering from COPD for years. She also attended all their other special events. Her sense of humor endeared her to everyone she met, and she will be sorely missed.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday September 4, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS- KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, whose compassionate staff and volunteers augmented the wonderful care by many staff at Hartsfield Village will be accepted in her memory. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.