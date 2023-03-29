EAST CHICAGO, IN - Virginia (Yzaguirre) Alvarez, age 68 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, March 25, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jose Alvarez; seven children: Jesus (Sandy) Rivera, Ludovica (David Melton) Alvarez, Jose (Hermalinda) Alvarez, Estella (Mike Hernandez) Alvarez, Esteban Rivera, Alfredo Alvarez and Delia Alvarez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Esteban and Catarina Yzaguirre; seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with Deacon Ray Helfen officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023.

Virginia was a strong, dedicated, loving person who had a heart of gold. She was very involved with her grandchildren, loved spending time with her family and all who visited her. Her favorite color was purple. On her spare time she enjoyed her casino nights out. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com