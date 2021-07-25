Vita White (nee Marchese)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - Vita White, age 97, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Deborah L. White, Lawrence D. (Kimberly) White, and Jeffrey A. White. Cherished grandmother of Larry, Ami, Staci, Jon, Ryan, Molly, Katelyn, Bob, Sarah, and David and great grandmother of eight. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Vita was preceded in death by her loving husband Norbert, Sr., and loving son Norbert, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Vita will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jesus Shepherd of Souls (Our Lady of Knock Church), 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL. Vita will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family at church from 10:00 AM until time of mass.

Vita loved and lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every moment she spent with them was a blessing and a gift. She was famous for her lasagna, you could never get enough. She was an avid bingo and bunco player, belonging to a neighborhood Bunco Club for years. Vita worked many years at Sears and later worked and retired from Fannie May Candy. Everyone who knew Vita knew of her laughter and love for life, can't imagine life without her. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Vita's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Lansing Meals on Wheels would be appreciated. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.