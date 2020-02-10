CALUMET CITY, IL - Vito A. Perniciaro, 70 of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 in Munster, IN. Vito was born on August 20, 1949 in Hammond, IN the son of Anton and Catherine Perniciaro. Vito is survived by his long-time girlfriend of over 41 years Nancy Hill as well as his brother Anthony (Bev Howell) Perniciaro, a sister in law Patti Perniciaro, nieces Lisa, Kristen, Amanda and many cousins and uncle Joe Ferrantelli and aunt Josie Casner. Vito was an avid golfer, Chicago Cubs fan, bowler and played slow pitch softball for many years. Most importantly Vito enjoyed spending quality time with his family.