Vivian B. Dutton

CROWN POINT, IN — Vivian B. Dutton, 98, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. Vivian was born August 12, 1922, the infant daughter to the late Jake and Tessie Raye (Cox) Farrar in Princeton, IN.

On January 30, 1940, she married Orlan Dutton and they spent 61 years together prior to his passing on December 2, 2001.

Vivian really loved cooking, baking, decorating her home, sewing, rummage sales, her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Daisy.

She leaves behind her children, Larry (Joan) Dutton, of Gary, IN, and Donna (George) Larson, of Neenah, WI; daughter-in-law, Diana Dutton, of Aurora, IN; grandchildren: Tammie (Al) Murphy, Michelle (Joseph) Jabkowski, Tracy (Tim) Pusateri, Greg (Jennifer) Kinley, Jennifer Hannah, Brandon Dutton and Bradley Dutton; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Vivian is also welcomed in to eternity by her parents, Jake Farrar and Tessie Hale; stepfather, John E. Hale; son, Terry Dutton; brother, Elmer (Betty) Farrar; and sister, Sharon (Bill) Wimberly.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements for Vivian Dutton. Private services have been selected by the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Dutton family.