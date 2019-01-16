GRIFFITH, IN - Vivian D. Medonic (nee Patchman), age 90, of Griffith, passed away peacefully Monday, January 14, 2019, with family by her side. Loving wife of 53 years of the late Nicholas E. 'Nick' Medonic. Devoted mother of Carole (Kevin) Orze and the late Ron (Jean) Medonic; honorary mother of Jerry (Carol) Shulock, Ken (Marge) Orze, and Kerry (Lisa) Orze. Proud grandmother of Angela (Brennen) Baker, Keith Medonic, Rob (Sarah) Markut, Terri Medonic, and Nick (Ashley) Medonic; honorary grandmother of Carry (David) Sexton, Kristi (Tim) DiLauro, Katie Orze (Mike Mancuso), and Kelly Orze; great-grandmother, aunt, and longtime friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Elizabeth Patchman.
Visitation Friday, January 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Private family interment St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery - Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area (421 45th Avenue, Munster, IN 46321) appreciated. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.