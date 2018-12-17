CRETE, IL - Vivian F. Tiffany, age 83, of Crete, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Terri Morrow; son Don (Liz) Tiffany; grandchildren Kimberly (Justin) Gill; Thomas and Olivia Tiffany; great granddaughter Chloe; sister Theresa Cox; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Tiffany.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 with visiting from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Entombment Memory Lane Cemetery.
Viv loved her horses, Dakota and Chanel, but her true passion was her grand-kids. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed very much. Donations in Viv's name to the Humane Society would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com