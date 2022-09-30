April 16, 1941 - Sep. 27, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Vivian Gwynette "Gwen” Hill, 81 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born April 16, 1941 in Ardmore, OK.

Gwen was primarily a homemaker and had worked at McGill's Manufacturing and in tax preparation. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church, Valparaiso, was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On December 17, 1971 in Portage, Gwen married Edwin C. Hill who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her children: Jeff (Judy) Knapp, Susan (Donald) Lardino, Frank (Theresa) Knapp, Mark Hill, Margret Jensen; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings: Gloria Koscho, Letty (Elwood) Kasch, Russell Wallace, and Karen Gonzalez; sister-in-law, Susan Wallace; and many nieces and nephews. Gwen was also preceded in death by her parents: Gerald and Lula Simpson; brothers-in-law: Thomas Koscho and Ray Gonzalez; and her beloved dog, Betsy.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME (New Location), 309 S. Main Street, Kouts with a Funeral Service on Monday at Faith Fellowship Church 84 S. 500 W. Valparaiso 46385 at 11:00 AM. Private burial of ashes will take place at Maplewood Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Kouts School Memorial Scholarship Fund.