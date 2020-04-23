× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vivian Marie Upshaw

CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO - Vivian Marie Upshaw, age 82 of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.

Survivors: two daughters, Cheryl Upshaw and Robin Tillotson; one grandson, Chavonny Tillotson; one brother, Curley (Sylvia) Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Elijah Davis; mother, Annie Laura Davis; niece, Zina Chapman; son-in-law, Darryl Tillotson.

All services will be private with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Upshaw family during their time of loss.