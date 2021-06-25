SCHERERVILLE, IN — Vivian Mary Peifer (nee Place) age 96, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 in the home in which she raised her four daughters and shared with her husband, Arnie, until his passing in 2004. To have lived independently and remarkably healthy for 95 years is a blessing her family will always be very thankful for. Vivian lived for her family. She insisted on knowing every detail of our lives, which sometimes could be challenging, but with her passing we now appreciate that she cared so much for all of us and wanted simply to be included as an important part of all of our lives. It will forever be etched in our memories that our mom was able to spend quality time with each of her children and their spouses, all of her nine grandchildren and spouses and four great grandchildren (who she just adored) in the last few weeks of her life, on her own terms, back in the home she so lovingly cared for all of her adult life.