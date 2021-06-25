Vivian Mary Peifer (nee Place)
June 4, 1925 — June 23, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Vivian Mary Peifer (nee Place) age 96, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 in the home in which she raised her four daughters and shared with her husband, Arnie, until his passing in 2004. To have lived independently and remarkably healthy for 95 years is a blessing her family will always be very thankful for. Vivian lived for her family. She insisted on knowing every detail of our lives, which sometimes could be challenging, but with her passing we now appreciate that she cared so much for all of us and wanted simply to be included as an important part of all of our lives. It will forever be etched in our memories that our mom was able to spend quality time with each of her children and their spouses, all of her nine grandchildren and spouses and four great grandchildren (who she just adored) in the last few weeks of her life, on her own terms, back in the home she so lovingly cared for all of her adult life.
Surviving Vivian are her daughters: Cheryl (Bob) Kaye of Rensselaer, IN, Pam (Rich) Feinstein of Chevy Chase, MD, Marcia (Joel) Gorelick of Saint John, IN, and Julie (John) Hudec of Schererville. Grandchildren: Leslie Kaye, Jeremy (Danette) Gorelick, Brad (Heidi) Kaye, Dustin (Kacey) Gorelick, Paul (Anna) Feinstein, David Feinstein, Jonathan Hudec, Emily (Austin) Lail, and Vanessa Hudec. Grandma Viv's great grandchildren: Niamh Kaye, Lily and Logan Gorelick and Ellie Jo Gorelick were so very important to her always, and surrounded her with their smiles and love especially during these final weeks of her life. Her sister-in-law, Leona Fiegle, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 50 years, Arnie, and brother, Roger (Merna) Place. A special thanks to her caregiver, Mable, her dear friend, Jim Mulcahey, and caring neighbors.
Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 directly at the church where Grandma Viv was baptized, married and will now rest alongside our dad, St. Michael's, 1 West Wilhelm St., Schererville, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Schererville Civic Fund or St. Michael's Church Education Foundation. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services.