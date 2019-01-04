VALPARAISO, IN - Vivian Oates (nee Dye), 86, left this world peacefully on December 20, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
Vivian was born on October 1, 1932 to Lacy and Sally (Gallagher) Dye, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Karl, J. Kennell, and C. Clifford Dye; and her son, William 'Billy' Oates.
Vivian is survived by her husband of many wonderful, golf and sunshine filled years, Eugene Oates, along with their children, Tom (Anne) Groark, Kenny (Peggy) Groark and Terry (Jim) Wuletich. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, April (David) Sitzenstock, Melanie Pancek, Kenny Groark, Tonya Groark, Christopher Groark, Samantha (Aaron Johnson) Wuletich and Steven Wuletich , along with her great-grandchildren, Taylor Guse and Logan Pancek, in addition to many other loving relatives.
Vivian graduated from Lew Wallace High School and remained a lifelong region resident, devoted to her family and friends. Vivian will be remembered for her artistry-whether a painting on canvas or a sharpie marker smile drawn on a golf ball, her love for and pride of her family, her deep friendships with the Tuesday card ladies and golfing friends, her wild sense of humor, and her incredible strength. Her final months were made sweeter by the loving staffs at Brookdale Memory Care Center and Dunes Hospice, for which her family is eternally grateful.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held on January 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Viv was a fighter, survivor, and then a fighter again until the end. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.