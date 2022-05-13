July 1, 1926 - May 11, 2022

VALPARAISO - Vivian "Peggy" Kathleen Williams, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born July 1, 1926 in Decatur, IL to the late Clarence and Jossie (Roseman) Moore.

Vivian had a very caring and compassionate soul; she fostered 70 children and had a huge heart for babies that were terminally ill. She continued caring for others later in life, even while residing at Life Care Center of Valparaiso. Vivian enjoyed puzzles, painting by numbers, and was an avid reader.

On June 1, 1946, Vivian married Virgil Williams who preceded her in death in 1974.

She is survived by her children: David (June) Williams, Gayla (Ron) Mitchell, Cheryl (Jack) Fredericks, Richard Williams, and Steve (Christine) Williams; son-in-law, Ken Woolard; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Williams; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Velma Hassell; and many nieces; and nephews.

Vivian was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Woolard; son, George Dale Williams; and 11 siblings.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Cremation will follow with burial of ashes at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to any charity assisting with Foster Care.