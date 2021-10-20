Vivian S. Dillon (nee Symons)
Aug. 7, 1931 — Oct. 15, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Vivian S. Dillon (nee Symons), age 90, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Saint Benedict, PA, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Vivian is survived by her five sons: Jay (Seth McCormick) Dillon, Doug (Marie) Dillon, Dan (Peggy) Dillon, Eric (Robin) Dillon, Andrew (DeeAnn) Dillon; and grandchildren: Brianna (Alan) Thomas, Erin (Trevor) Sibley, Kelsey (Justin) Sirpilla, Tyler Dillon, Reed Dillon, Katie (Robby) Featherstone, Sam Dillon, Leah Dillon, Clare Dillon; great-grandson, Ford John Sirpilla; and sister, Margaret Ann "Marge" Roy.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Jim" Dillon, Jr.; parents: Joseph and Lucy (nee Jack) Symons; sister, Jean Ferg; and two brothers: Joe and Jim Symons.
Vivian married her high school sweetheart in 1955. In 1957 Jim and Vivian moved to Crown Point, IN. Vivian was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point and very active in her faith. Vivian was dedicated to the Resale Shop, active in Women's Circle Ministry, participated in the choir, and was at one time an Elder of the church. She was Treasurer of the Salvation Army. Vivian graduated from Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital and attended University of Pittsburgh's Nursing School. She worked many years at the Child Life Center as a pediatric nurse. Vivian was a den leader for the Cub Scouts for numerous years and also enjoyed her time in the Crown Point M.N.O. Vivian and Jim were avid bridge players, participating in many bridge clubs, including the Amoco Bridge Club. Later in life, Vivian and Jim volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed supporting the Northwest Indiana Symphony.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 22, 2021 at PRUZIN-LITTLE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 218 S. Court St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Rev. Joaquin Anabe Lopez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vivian's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visit Vivian's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.