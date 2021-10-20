Vivian S. Dillon (nee Symons)

Vivian married her high school sweetheart in 1955. In 1957 Jim and Vivian moved to Crown Point, IN. Vivian was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point and very active in her faith. Vivian was dedicated to the Resale Shop, active in Women's Circle Ministry, participated in the choir, and was at one time an Elder of the church. She was Treasurer of the Salvation Army. Vivian graduated from Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital and attended University of Pittsburgh's Nursing School. She worked many years at the Child Life Center as a pediatric nurse. Vivian was a den leader for the Cub Scouts for numerous years and also enjoyed her time in the Crown Point M.N.O. Vivian and Jim were avid bridge players, participating in many bridge clubs, including the Amoco Bridge Club. Later in life, Vivian and Jim volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed supporting the Northwest Indiana Symphony.