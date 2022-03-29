Sept. 26, 1932 - March 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Vivian "Viv" Rittel, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born September 26, 1932 in Hebron to the late Clyde and Florence (Garvey) Rittel.

Viv graduated from Wheeler High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He made his career as an Instrumental Electrician and Repairman, served as President of Local #197 Boilermakers Union, and worked as Maintenance Superintendent at Union Electric Steel.

Viv was a member of CrossPointe Christian Church, a Past Master of Porter Lodge #137 F&AM, Chapter 79 RAM, Council 86 R&SM, Commandery 28 KT, American Legion Post 94, Porter Lodge 137, Scottish Rite member of South Bend, and a former Union Township School Board Member and Trustee. He played ball for the Valpo Kings and Valpo Merchants.

On August 31, 1952 Viv married Betty Wallace, who preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by their children: Thomas (Dana) Rittel, Edward (Barb) Rittel, Clyde (Stacey) Rittel, Sandra Denison; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Maybell Ilic; and companion, Barbara Kreft. He was preceded in death by his companion of 10 years, Pat Royce; brothers: LaVerne, James, and John Rittel; sister, Meta Conrick; and son-in-law, Charles Denison.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Masonic Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Tim Wanless officiating.