Vrginia "Ginny" (Hays) Kubacki

Virginia "Ginny" (Hays) Kubacki
March 11, 1936 - Oct. 8, 2021
Virginia "Ginny" (Hays), Kubacki, born in Hammond, IN on March 11, 1936, age 85, beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and sister, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.
Ginny was a medical transcriptionist and proudly owned her own business. She was also a member of Saint Mary's Church. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed working on puzzles, losing at BINGO, playing with her dog (Lexi), going to the casino, tending to her flowers, and enjoying time with family. Ginny was a proud breast cancer survivor. She was spunky and had a contagious energy, always making others laugh with her quick wit. She made deviled eggs and a mean cheese ball that will be forever missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Yonke (nee Kubacki) and Sharon Kubacki; grandchildren, Bridget Yonke Lisa (Anthony Lisa), Samantha Yonke, Shannon Kelly (Casey Joiner); great-grandchildren, Emileigh, Elena, Milo, and Nikolai; her brother, Marvin (Gerrie) Hays; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She will be reunited in Heaven with her husband, Richard Kubacki; parents, Leonard and Dorothy (Herrmann) Hays; brother, Leonard (Eileen) Hays; and son, Carl Kubacki.
A public visitation for Ginny will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 3PM to 7PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10AM in the Gregory Shapen Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Ginny's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation - www.bcrf.org or to the Hospice of the Calumet Area - 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.
