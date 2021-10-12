Vrginia "Ginny" (Hays) Kubacki

Ginny was a medical transcriptionist and proudly owned her own business. She was also a member of Saint Mary's Church. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed working on puzzles, losing at BINGO, playing with her dog (Lexi), going to the casino, tending to her flowers, and enjoying time with family. Ginny was a proud breast cancer survivor. She was spunky and had a contagious energy, always making others laugh with her quick wit. She made deviled eggs and a mean cheese ball that will be forever missed.