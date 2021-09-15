Vye M. Collins

HAMMOND, IN — Vye M. Collins, age 64, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Roy Collins; daughters: Victoria (late Ralph) Nikischer, Jaclyn Collins, and Amanda Collins; grandchildren: Vanessa, Jamie, Robert, Gwyneth, Ava, Dylan, and London; great- grandchildren: Eva and Evelyn; sister Brenda (Jeffrey) Wilk; son-in-law Ronald Troupe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson Brian Moore and brother Ron Kimmel.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., in Highland on Thursday, September 16, 2021 with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.

Vye was a truly selfless person, leaving a trail of love behind her everywhere she went and will be missed by all.