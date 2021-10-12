W. Bernard "Bernie" Weber

WHITING, IN - W. Bernard "Bernie" Weber, 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Munster. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to the late Dorris (nee Zalapukis) who passed away September 23, 2017; loving father of Susan (Scott) Weber Postma, David Weber and the late Brian William Weber; cherished Papa of Clara Ann Orona; dearest brother of James (Barbara) Weber; dear brother-in-law of Charles (Lisa) Zalapukis; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Timothy McFarland, C.PP.S., officiating; interment will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, Ill.; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Bernie Weber was born on July 6, 1942 in Utica, New York to James and Gertrude Weber and was a resident of Whiting for over 40 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a US Coast Guard Veteran. He was a very dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 (prayers Wednesday at 5:00pm) and was a Past Grand Knight. He enjoyed creating beautiful stained glass pieces and time spent at his cottage, fishing and boating with family and friends. Devoted to his family, Bernie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696, P.O. Box 777, Whiting, IN 46394 (219)659-4400.