W. Richard Biggs, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Porter, Indiana on July 28th. He was employed at Inland Steel as Director of Graphic Arts and a graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago. After retirement, Richard became a master luthier and violin bowmaker. He owned Biggs Violin Shop for many years. On May 25, 1963 he married Carol (Atchison) Biggs, who survives. Also surviving are his four children; Rich Biggs, Sharon (Mark) Waller, Matt (Noelle) Biggs, and Carrie Biggs; three siblings; Charles (Esther) Biggs, Pamela Biggs Blachley, and Dan (Nancy) Biggs; Sister-in-law Shirley (Robert) Steinert; five grandchildren; Ashley, Ethan, Noah, Adam, and Patricia; two step-grandsons; Calum (Claire) Waller and Graham Waller; and one great step-grandson, Ted Waller; four nephews; Patrick Biggs, Greg Biggs, Michael Biggs, and Brian Biggs. An outside service celebrating Richard's life will be held on August 22nd at Comfort Farm, 1419 N. Tremont Road, Chesterton, IN 46304, 219-263-6602. Visitation from 1:00-3:00 PM, service at 3:00 PM, Reverend Barbara Jung officiating. With current conditions of Covid-19, masks are required for attendance. Please send condolences at www.mykeeper.com/profile/WayneRichardsBiggs/. Memorial contributions are welcome at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Holt International Children's Services www.holtinternational.org.