Waclaw 'Walter' Kryk

March 7, 1931 — April 25, 2021

Waclaw "Walter" Kryk passed away April 25, 2021. He was born March 7, 1931, to Walenty and Aniela (Golec). He was preceded in death by his wife, Halina; his daughter-in-law, Dorota; his parents; and his sisters, Wanda and Kazimiera.

He is survived by his sons: Leonard, John, Andrew (Ruth), Richard and Mark; his grandchildren: Lenise, Kate, Brandon, Zachary and Christopher; and his sister, Janina.

Waclaw and Halina raised their family in East Chicago before retiring to Las Vegas.

Visitation and Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on May 5, 2021, at 12 noon.