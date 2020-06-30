LAKE RIDGE, IN - Wadie J. Knight, age 81, of Lake Ridge, IN, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. He heroically fought a long battle with cancer.

Born in Ennis, KY, Wadie's family moved here in 1955-56. He graduated from Calumet High School in 1958. He was a millwright/mechanic and retired from Arcelor Mittal after 30 years of service. Prior to Arcelor Mittal, Wadie worked 11 years at Standard Forging until they closed. He loved being retired and enjoyed his family and many friends, gardening, working in his yard that he always referred to as his Ponderosa. Wadie was a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky fellow that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.