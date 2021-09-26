Waldemar "Wally""Junior" Krcelich

Aug. 26, 1928 - Sept. 23, 2021
GRANGER IN - Waldemar Krcelich, age 93, of Granger, IN, formerly of Hammond, Schererville, IN and Lynwood, IL, was ushered into the arms of God on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
He is survived by his 6 Children: Lorraine "Tilly" (Dr. Steven) Fettke, Nicholas (Sherry) Krcelich, Paula (James) LaGrone, Steven (Jodi) Krcelich, James Krcelich, Linda (James) Conway; 17 grandchildren: 9 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Leone Lorraine Krcelich; parents, Nicholas and Anna Krcelich;1 sister, Elizabeth A. Rosich.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Orlando Solar officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, September 29th at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Wally was a native of Sheboygan, WI and a lifetime resident of the Calumet Area before moving to Granger in 2011. Wally was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War in the artillery unit. He retired from Inland Steel in 1990 after working for 43 years. Wally was a former member of Calvary Community Church of Munster and Hessville Assembly of God Church of Hammond. Wally loved to read his Bible and was a dedicated Christian who served his Lord and others faithfully. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.