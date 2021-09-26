Waldemar "Wally""Junior" Krcelich

Aug. 26, 1928 - Sept. 23, 2021

GRANGER IN - Waldemar Krcelich, age 93, of Granger, IN, formerly of Hammond, Schererville, IN and Lynwood, IL, was ushered into the arms of God on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He is survived by his 6 Children: Lorraine "Tilly" (Dr. Steven) Fettke, Nicholas (Sherry) Krcelich, Paula (James) LaGrone, Steven (Jodi) Krcelich, James Krcelich, Linda (James) Conway; 17 grandchildren: 9 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Leone Lorraine Krcelich; parents, Nicholas and Anna Krcelich;1 sister, Elizabeth A. Rosich.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Orlando Solar officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, September 29th at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.