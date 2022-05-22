Wallace Watt

DYER, IN - Wallace "Wally, Crunch" Watt, age 79. Late of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Kreczmer) for 51 years. Loving father of Crystal Watt and Kyle (Tara) Watt. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Morgan), Aiden, and Bryson Watt, Avery and Quianna Herron. Dearest step grandfather of Jack Wisniewski. Dear great-grandfather of Greyson and Maddox. Devoted son of the late William and the late Marjorie Watt.

Wally was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1965-1966 during the Vietnam War. He was the proud retired owner of Crunch Clinic Auto Body in Lynwood from 1977 to December of 2000.

Wally was an avid fisherman and enjoying spending his spare time doing projects around his house as well as a handyman everyone loved having around.

Funeral Services Tuesday, May 24, 2022 where friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of US 41/and 93rd Ave) St. John, IN. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.