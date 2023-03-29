Feb. 18, 1946 - March 24, 2023
SAND LAKE, MI - Walt "Butch" Jones, a Vietnam Veteran, passed away at the age of 77, on March 24, 2023, in Sand Lake, MI. After marrying the love of his life, he served in the US Army from 1966-1969, serving one tour of duty in Vietnam. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter E. Sr. and Margaret Jones, his sister, Daralee Dobbins (Tom). All from Valparaiso, IN, where he grew up.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon, son, Shaye Jones (Vicky), daughter, Janine Jones, and two grandchildren, all from Sand Lake, MI. He is also survived by two nephews, John (Debbie) Dobbins, and Tom Dobbins; niece Diana Campolatara, of Valparaiso, IN. Also survived by sisters-in-law Kathy Lute and Lori Newsome; nephews Richard (Serena) Ard and Jeff (Sonja) Ard, also from Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services to be held in Sand Lake, MI.