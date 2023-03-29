SAND LAKE, MI - Walt "Butch" Jones, a Vietnam Veteran, passed away at the age of 77, on March 24, 2023, in Sand Lake, MI. After marrying the love of his life, he served in the US Army from 1966-1969, serving one tour of duty in Vietnam. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter E. Sr. and Margaret Jones, his sister, Daralee Dobbins (Tom). All from Valparaiso, IN, where he grew up.