ST. JOHN, IN - Walter A. Sierkoski age 96, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted children: Janice (Bob) Trulley and Ron Sierkoski; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie 'Molly' Sierkoski; sisters: Helen (late John) Brasich and Mildred (late Frank) Bugay; brothers: Adam (late Ethel) Sierakowski and Joe (late Sophie) Sier.
Walt was born on October 2, 1922 in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Mary Sierakowski. He proudly served our country in the US Army Airborne during WWII serving in the South Pacific Theatre, mainly the Philippines and New Guinea. Walt was a member of the St. John VFW Post 717. On June 14, 1947, he married the love of his life, Molly Matlock and together they raised two children. He was co-owner with his wife Molly of the B-21 Inn in (Tolleston) Gary (1952-1966). They moved to Highland and opened Walt's Tap (1966-1989). Walt was a avid reader, enjoyed computers, was a private pilot and loved to watch the Bears and the Bulls. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Church.
In honor of Walt's wishes, he was laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice 2401 Valley Drive Valparaiso, IN 46383.