Walter Abatie
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Walter was born in Hammond, IN, to Paul Abatie and Elizabeth Dietrich. He was the third child of five and was the last remaining sibling. He attended Hammond Technical High School, graduated in 1946 and remained active in the reunion committee for Hammond Tech throughout his life. He worked for Youngstown Steel and Tube company for a few years before joining the Air Force where he proudly served as a drill instructor and control tower operator during the Korean War. Upon discharge from military service he was hired at the U.S. Steel Company where he worked as an Armature winder for 38 years along with working many other odd jobs.
He married Phyllis Waddell in 1953 and together they had a son, Archie Abatie (Bonnie). He was a dedicated father coaching softball, baseball and also serving as a Boy Scout troop leader.
He was widowed in 1990 and in 1997 married longtime neighbor and friend Fran Achor. Fran brought with her four children: Richard Achor (Elizabeth), Karen Achor (Keith Hawkins), Sharon Hamilton (Joe) and Frankie Schiller (Tom), and together they blended into a large family. He joined Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in 1999 and gained a whole church family as well.
Wally, as he was known to family and friends, was a golf enthusiast playing his last round of golf at 91. He was a longtime member of the LBH Golf Club and the American Legion. He was a dog lover and a people person always ready with a joke.
He was widowed again in 2010 and lived the rest of his life just enjoying the love of his family and friends. He was a very loved dad, grandpa, Poppy, uncle and good friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be postponed and most likely take place in June 2021 due to the current restrictions on gatherings in this current COVID climate.
