Walter Abatie

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Walter was born in Hammond, IN, to Paul Abatie and Elizabeth Dietrich. He was the third child of five and was the last remaining sibling. He attended Hammond Technical High School, graduated in 1946 and remained active in the reunion committee for Hammond Tech throughout his life. He worked for Youngstown Steel and Tube company for a few years before joining the Air Force where he proudly served as a drill instructor and control tower operator during the Korean War. Upon discharge from military service he was hired at the U.S. Steel Company where he worked as an Armature winder for 38 years along with working many other odd jobs.