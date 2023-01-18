 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter Bracich, Jr.

Walter Bracich, Jr.

Jan. 8, 1967 - Jan. 18, 2013

In Loving Memory of Wally On His 10th Anniversary in Heaven.

2 Corinthians 4:17

"For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all."

Love, Your Family

