MUNSTER, IN - Walter C. Boldt, age 95, of Munster, IN passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1925 to Walter M. and Marie (Camp) Boldt. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; Children: Marcia, Cynthia (Jorge), Melissa, Thomas (Liz); nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is pre-ceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene Kucer.

He was a graduate of Hammond High School and Purdue University with a degree in Aviation Transportation. While at Purdue he had a blind date with an Indiana University coed named Doris Adams, took her flying, and made her his wife on September 11, 1948. Wally's lifelong love of flying began by earning his pilot's license at age 16, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant and flight instructor in the Army Air Corps at 18, and then spending 50 years in the sky flying numerous types of planes and doing aerobatics in his Pitts into his sixties.

Walter headed Walter C. Boldt & Co. as a manufacturer's representative for 40 years and was an avid runner and sailor. Wally and Doris kept their extended family and friends entertained for many years at their Diamond Lake cottage. Great memories!

Graveside service 11:00am on June 17, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN officiated by Pastor David Adams from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland, IN of which Walter and Doris were founding members.

Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.burnskish.com.