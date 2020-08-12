VALPARAISO, IN - Walter C. Wingenroth, 79, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941 in Indianapolis to Walter F. and Mary Louise (Blauvelt) Wingenroth, graduated from Pike High School, received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in 1963 and a J.D. from Indiana University School of Law, Bloomington in 1966. He then served proudly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, attaining the rank of Captain of his Artillery unit, and receiving a Bronze Star for valor in combat. Upon his return stateside, he married Mirdza "Mitzi" Augenbergs on August 24, 1968, followed by a 6 month tour of Europe, then embarked on his career at Inland Steel where he became Vice President of Industrial Relations. Subsequent employment at Crown Industries and The Hammond Group concluded his career. Walter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.